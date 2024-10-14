Metro rail: Mirpur-10 station operations to begin Tuesday

The operations of Mirpur-10 metro rail station will begin Tuesday (15 October), after two months and 27 days of stopping the service.

Mohammad Abdur Rauf, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the company that operates metro rail, disclosed this at a media conference at metro rail depot in the capital’s Uttara Monday.

Earlier, the Kazipara came into regular operation on 20 September.