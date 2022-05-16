Civil society leaders urge govt to stop investing in tobacco companies

The event was presided over by eminent economist and also PKSF chairman Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad while former secretary and nbr chairman Muhammad Abdul Mazid and Dr. Nasiruddin Ahmed spoke as expert panellists. Ataur Rahman Masud, Senior Policy Advisor of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids moderated the event.
Speaking at the discussion, the speakers further said National Board of Revenue (NBR) should prioritise public health over tobacco company profitability as tobacco tax revenues are a fraction of the public and private health cost burden resulting from tobacco use.
They urged the government to prohibit tobacco company representatives and affiliates from directly or indirectly participating in tobacco control agenda setting, policymaking, and other government positions and processes that pose inherent conflicts of interest.
Ahmed Swapan Mahmud, executive director of VOICE presented the keynote paper while referring to the study he said that many strong pieces of evidence of the illegal interference of tobacco industries have come out as findings.
To understand the types and extent of tobacco company influence on tax policy making in Bangladesh, researchers conducted 23 key informant interviews with 4 types of stakeholders in tobacco control policy: policymakers, Journalists, tobacco control practitioners and researchers in March to May 2021.
Responses from key tobacco tax policy stakeholders indicate that there is high tobacco industry involvement in the tobacco tax policy making process. The study found that tobacco companies have close ties and mutually beneficial relationships with various government offices and high-ranking individuals.
The findings said that Tobacco Company is given preferential treatment during key tax policy reform process phases. Participants in the study reported that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) will not impose new tax provisions on tobacco until they have reached an agreement with the tobacco company to the company’s misrepresentation of their economic contributions.
They said that tobacco companies provide gifts in cash and kind as well as trips abroad to NRB and other relevant government officials in exchange for greater input and favorable consideration in the tax reform process.
The Bangladesh Government endorses tobacco company donations and other corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities," the study finds.
They said elected officials use BAT’s well-established forestation (Bonayan), clean drinking water (Probaho), and solar power (Deepto) programs to show development progress and gain favorability with voters. They (elected officials) also join BAT and smaller tobacco companies’ CSR activities to improve their public image.
The study findings identified several conflicts of interest between tobacco companies and government including owning shares of British American Tobacco Bangladesh (BATB) and holding 6 of 10 BAT Bangladesh board members by current or former government officials.
Participants reported several ways how tobacco companies evade taxes, likely with NBR knowledge.
Among others, Abdus Salam Mia, Grants Manager, CTFK , Development researcher Fazlul Haq Mazumder, and activist Sharmin Rini spoke on the occasion.