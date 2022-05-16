Civil society leaders urge govt to stop investing in tobacco companies

Civil society leaders and anti-tobacco practitioners on Saturday said that the government should divest its investment from Tobacco Company to show its commitment towards a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040.

They stressed on the need of adopting a comprehensive tobacco tax policy including the end of tax preferential treatments for tobacco companies. The speakers also said political parties and the government require political commitment to achieve the goal of becoming a tobacco free country.

The speakers said this on Saturday in a study findings dissemination meeting titled “Tobacco Company Interference with Tobacco Taxation Process in Bangladesh” held at the CIRDAP auditorium in the city. VOICE, a rights-based research and advocacy organisation, arranged the event to share the findings of the study.