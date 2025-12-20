UN urges calm in Bangladesh after killing of protest leader sparks unrest

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the killing of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a leading figure in last year’s protests, and called on the authorities to ensure accountability.

He urged the authorities to conduct “a prompt, an impartial, a thorough and transparent investigation, in line with international human rights standards,” and called for restraint as Bangladesh heads toward parliamentary elections scheduled for February 2026, his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said at a regular press briefing in New York.