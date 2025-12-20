Those responsible for violence and killings must be brought to justice without delay: Amnesty

Amnesty International has called on the interim government to ensure prompt, thorough, independent, and impartial investigations into the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho, and the subsequent violence.

The London-based human rights organisation made the call in a post on social media platform X today, Saturday.

The post noted that the violence led to the burning of the offices Prothom Alo and Daily Star and Chhayanaut, and the harassment of New Age editor, Nurul Kabir.