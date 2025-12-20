Those responsible for violence and killings must be brought to justice without delay: Amnesty
Amnesty International has called on the interim government to ensure prompt, thorough, independent, and impartial investigations into the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho, and the subsequent violence.
The London-based human rights organisation made the call in a post on social media platform X today, Saturday.
The post noted that the violence led to the burning of the offices Prothom Alo and Daily Star and Chhayanaut, and the harassment of New Age editor, Nurul Kabir.
Furthermore, Amnesty International said they are also alarmed by the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das following allegations of blasphemy.
Condemning the violence Amnesty International stated these incidents resulted in injuries, destruction of property, and even death. The interim government must take immediate steps to hold perpetrators of acts of violence and killings accountable in a fair trial.