Economy, next election major challenges for Bangladesh: UN

As Bangladesh approaches the graduation from Least Developed Country in 2026, the government, with support of UN agencies and other partners, will work on a strategy to facilitate this key milestone in the country’s sustainable development progress.

In light of these priorities for the government, the UN Country Team (UNCT) in Bangladesh will focus its support in several areas.

The report states, “After the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha in March 2023, the government will work on formulating its Smooth Transition Strategy for LDC graduation. This process involves close consultations between the government, the private sector, civil society and development partners about necessary changes as international support measures associated with LDCs status are phased out.”

In 2023 the government will be managing an acute cost-of-living crisis that continues to affect affordable food and energy out of reach for millions of people, so, livelihoods support, and food security will be key priorities of the UNCT during the year, it said.

The UNTC will also continue ongoing initiatives to develop capacity of households, connect smallholders to markets to make their livelihoods more sustainable and resilient.