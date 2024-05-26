Cyclone Remal: Education ministry issues directives about edu institutions
Disaster management committees can use infrastructures and classrooms of educational institutes as per their requirements in the districts affected by cyclone Remal.
Education ministry in a notification Sunday said the disaster management committees can take necessary action in this regard as per standing orders on disaster.
Also the educational institutions of the areas where cyclone Remal is likely to hit have been kept standby as shelter centres. These institutions would remain open but classes won’t take place.
Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial preparatory meeting over cyclone Remal took place at the secretariat today.
After the meeting, state minister for disaster management and relief ministry, Md Mohibur Rahman, said leaves of all staff and officials of city corporations, pourashavas and all ministries have been cancelled due to the cyclone Remal.
Cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, senior secretary of public administration ministry Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury and representatives of different ministries, departments and organisations were present at the meeting.