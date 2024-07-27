Curfew to remain relaxed for 9 hrs today
The on-going curfew will remain relaxed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Narsingdi for nine hours till 5:00 pm Saturday as it was in Friday.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced the 9-hour relaxation of curfew on the weekend at his residence in the capital’s Dhanmondi at 12:00 am on 26 July, Friday after holding a meeting with senior officials of law enforcement agencies which began at 10:30 pm Thursday.
The curfew relaxation is being extended for longer period as no incident has been reported, he said adding that deputy commissioner in coordination with law enforcement agencies will decide on imposing curfew in other districts.
Curfew remained relaxed across those five districts from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on 24 July, Wednesday and 25 July Thursday.
Protests and clashes erupted across the country centring the movement for reform to quota system in government jobs. Attacks, vandalism and arson took place in different corner of the country, and at least 209 people were killed in those incidents so far.
Following the protests and clashes, a nationwide curfew was enforced from 12:00am on 19 July, Friday, and troops were deployed at various places in aid to civil administration.