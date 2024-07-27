Curfew to remain relaxed for 9 hrs today

The on-going curfew will remain relaxed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Narsingdi for nine hours till 5:00 pm Saturday as it was in Friday.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced the 9-hour relaxation of curfew on the weekend at his residence in the capital’s Dhanmondi at 12:00 am on 26 July, Friday after holding a meeting with senior officials of law enforcement agencies which began at 10:30 pm Thursday.