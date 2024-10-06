Neither any RAB member fled, nor went on work abstention: Spokesperson

Munim Ferdous said RAB is a composite force; members from around eight forces come here. Of these, about 44 per cent come from the police. The largest share here is the police - close to 50 per cent. RAB is actually a small force with nearly 10,000 members. Of this 10,000 members, 44 per cent are the police. But none of the members fled.

Munim Ferdous stated, “We were together from the beginning to the end. Many faced different types of problems but our RAB forces never had any problem.”

“I have said earlier too that no RAB member used any lethal weapon on the student-people. Rather, RAB was with the movement of students and the people. We are doing everything we can to make this uprising successful,” The RAB spokesperson stated.