Questions arise over triple salaries at Payra power plant

The Managing Director of the Payra Thermal Power Plant - formally known as Bangladesh-China Power Company Ltd. (BCPCL) - receives monthly salary and allowances amounting to around Tk 1.5 million. In contrast, managing directors of other government and joint venture power plants do not receive more than Tk 500,000 per month.

It is not just the MD; several top officials at the Payra Power Plant enjoy similarly high salary and benefit packages. Each director, for instance, receives an allowance of USD 500 - about Tk 60,000 - for attending a single board meeting.

Government-run and joint venture power plants typically follow a standardised salary structure. When Payra Power Plant began operations in 2016, it also adopted this structure. However, a board meeting in 2019 approved significant hikes in the salaries of top-level officials, which came into effect in 2020.