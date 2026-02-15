UN hails Bangladesh on elections, referendum
The United Nations (UN) has congratulated the people of Bangladesh on holding the parliamentary elections and referendum, urging all political actors to strengthen national cohesion and uphold democratic norms and human rights.
In a message issued by the UN, Secretary-General António Guterres extended congratulations to the people of Bangladesh for holding of the elections and referendum.
The UN chief encouraged all political stakeholders to build on the momentum generated by the polls to reinforce national unity and democratic practices.
Guterres underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring the full enjoyment of human rights by all citizens, including the protection of minorities.
He expressed hope that Bangladesh would continue advancing its democratic transition while pursuing inclusive and sustainable reforms in the days ahead.
The United Nations reiterated its support for Bangladesh's continued efforts toward strengthening democratic institutions and fostering social cohesion.