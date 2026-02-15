UN hails Bangladesh on elections, referendum

The United Nations (UN) has congratulated the people of Bangladesh on holding the parliamentary elections and referendum, urging all political actors to strengthen national cohesion and uphold democratic norms and human rights.

In a message issued by the UN, Secretary-General António Guterres extended congratulations to the people of Bangladesh for holding of the elections and referendum.

The UN chief encouraged all political stakeholders to build on the momentum generated by the polls to reinforce national unity and democratic practices.