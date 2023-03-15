Data Protection Act: New draft includes issues of concern

Although the issue of keeping the data within the country has been a bit relaxed in the new draft of the data protection law proposed by the government, there are still some issues of concern, including the limitless power of the executive, authority of the government in acquiring data and several other issues which contradict human rights and freedom of expression. People have expressed their concern over these issues.

The Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) division published the new draft of the law on their website on Tuesday. Earlier, in March last year, the ICT division published the draft of the law for the first time on their website for opinions from the stakeholders. Several drafts have been developed since then. Opinions regarding the law have been taken from several organisations from the country and outside, human rights agencies, different high commissions, financial institutions, social media and e-commerce agencies.