ARSA member hacked to death in Ukhiya Rohingya refugee camp

A member of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) was beaten and hacked to death during an attack on Balukhali shelter camp in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox's Bazar. Three other people were shot by ARSA at the time. The incident took place in the G-1 block of Balukhali-13 Rohingya shelter camp in Ukhiya on Saturday night.

The deceased ARSA member was not identified immediately. The three people who were shot are Ramida Khatun, mother of Hossain Ahmed of G-1 block in Ukhia Balukhali-13 Rohingya shelter camp and Hossain’s two sons Rafiq, 25 and Zubair, 18.