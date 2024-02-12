Bangladesh diplomats in Rakhine mission being shifted to Yangon
As the fighting between the insurgent Arakan Army and government forces in the Rakhine state of Myanmar continues, diplomats of Bangladesh consulate in the capital of Rakhine State, Sittwe, are being shifted to Yangon.
Three people including their families were shifted on Sunday.
Bangladesh ambassador Md Monwar Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Sunday.
He said six people including diplomats are working in that mission. Besides, there are four family members there.
Three people were shifted yesterday.
The ambassador said the rest are being shifted to Yangon on Monday. However, one or two local officials will stay at the Bangladesh mission.
The fight between the insurgent Arakan Army and government forces in the Rakhine state of Myanmar bordering Bangladesh is further intensifying.
Under the circumstances, members of foreign missions and agencies are being evacuated.
Meanwhile, a navy vessel is waiting in Sittwe to bring back members of different agencies including Myanmar army, Border Guard Police (BGP), police and immigration.
Currently as part of fighting against the Arakan Army, more than one Myanmar vessel has been deployed at the port in Sittwe and nearby areas. Since 4 February, at least 330 Myanmar nationals including army, BGP, police and immigration have taken shelter in Bangladesh.
These Myanmar nationals have taken shelter in Bangladesh.
The Myanmar navy ship didn't get permission till Sunday afternoon. After getting permission from Bangladesh, the ship will take their nationals from the mid-sea.
This decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting presided over by foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen at his office on Sunday morning.
Meeting sources said some 330 Myanmar nationals who fled to Bangladesh will be sent back within this week. Myanmar in a diplomatic letter said how they will take back their nationals.
Although it was planned in the beginning that they will be sent back from a jetty in Cox's Bazar, now it has been decided to send them back from the mid-sea.
At least nine among 330 Myanmar nationals have been injured. Several of them have been undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
About the matter, an official said all Myanmar nationals will be sent back in a ship together.
