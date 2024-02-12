Bangladesh diplomats in Rakhine mission being shifted to Yangon

As the fighting between the insurgent Arakan Army and government forces in the Rakhine state of Myanmar continues, diplomats of Bangladesh consulate in the capital of Rakhine State, Sittwe, are being shifted to Yangon.

Three people including their families were shifted on Sunday.

Bangladesh ambassador Md Monwar Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Sunday.

He said six people including diplomats are working in that mission. Besides, there are four family members there.

Three people were shifted yesterday.