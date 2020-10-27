Coal-fired power plants: 5 to be kept, 16 may be cancelled

When asked why construction on these plants had not begun, the state minister said it takes around Tk 85 billion (Tk 8,500 crore) to construct a 1000 MW coal-fired power plant. Those setting up the plant must have at least 30 per cent of this. Many of the entrepreneurs do not have such funds and have not managed to arrange bank loans for the purpose. There are several other matters too, including the transportation of coal.

The five coal-fired power plants which the government is keeping in its plans include the 2,640 MW power plant being set up in Payra as a joint venture of the North-West Power Generation Company and China’s CMC. Also being retained in the plans are the four-unit 4,800 MW plant of the Coal Power General Company Bangladesh Ltd (CPGCBL) in Matarbari, Maheshkhali and the 1,320 MW plant being constructed under Bangladesh-India joint ownership in Rampal, Bagerhat.

There is also the 307 MW plant being set up by the private company ISO Tech in Amtoli, Barguna and the 1,224 MW plant being set up by the S Alam company in Banshkhali, Chattogram.

The production capacity of these power plants is 10,291 MW.