Bangladesh

Communal violence unprecedented, despicable: 31 writers

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Thirty one writers, poets and litterateurs have termed the incidents of communal violence in different places of the country over the incident of alleged holy Quran desecration in Cumilla as unprecedented and despicable.

In a statement on Saturday, they said some communal quarters have carried out these incidents to gain politically. They have created the field of violence and some people fallen into the trap.

Demanding an independent and neutral investigation over the Cumilla incident, the statement reads, if the people were aware, it would have been averted in any way. However, the state is responsible for creating awareness among the people.

The release added that communalism is a national problem. Regular national dialogue will have to be arranged to resolve the problem.

Imtiar Shamim, Shahnaz Munni, Ahmed Mustafa Kamal, Kabir Humayun, Shamim Reza, Alfred Khokan, Tokon Tagor, Rajib Nur and Pias Majid, among others, have made the statement.

