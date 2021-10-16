Communal violence unprecedented, despicable: 31 writers

In a statement on Saturday, they said some communal quarters have carried out these incidents to gain politically. They have created the field of violence and some people fallen into the trap.
Demanding an independent and neutral investigation over the Cumilla incident, the statement reads, if the people were aware, it would have been averted in any way. However, the state is responsible for creating awareness among the people.
The release added that communalism is a national problem. Regular national dialogue will have to be arranged to resolve the problem.
Imtiar Shamim, Shahnaz Munni, Ahmed Mustafa Kamal, Kabir Humayun, Shamim Reza, Alfred Khokan, Tokon Tagor, Rajib Nur and Pias Majid, among others, have made the statement.