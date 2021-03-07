Concerned over abuse of Digital Security Act, demands review

Sampadak Parishad (Editors’ Council) has once again voiced concern about the Digital Security Act. In a statement on Saturday, the Parishad said the present situation might not have arisen if the objectionable articles of the act were amended.

The Parishad has welcomed law minister Anisul Huq’s statement in a recent interview with BBC Bangla. The Parishad also demanded that steps be taken immediately to make the statement of the law minister legally effective. “We demand necessary ordinance or legal initiative in this regard immediately,” the parishad said in the statement.

Journalists and free speech advocates are constantly being harassed and tortured by the execution of the Digital Security Act, the Sampadak Parishad said. The Parishad feared such when the act was being formulated. “It would be no exaggeration to say that in some cases the implementation of the Digital Security Act is sterner than what we feared,” said the statement. “Mushtaq Ahmed, a free-spirited writer, had to prove the with his life.”

The Parishad thanked the court for granting bail to cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, who remained behind bars in a pre-trial detention for 10 months. However, the editors’ council said the way journalists and writers are subjected to cruelty after their arrest under the Digital Security Act is unwarranted. Journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol had been missing and then was in jail for a long time just for sharing an article on social media. Although he was granted bail, cases against him are ongoing. Physically and mentally sick Kishore has been released on bail, but the case remains against him.