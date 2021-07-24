Condolences pour in for noted folk singer Fakir Alamgir

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their profound shock and sorrow at the death of Fakir Alamgir.
They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family in separate condolence messages.
Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, deputy speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah, chief whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and Awami League advisory council member and central 14-party alliance spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu also condoled the death of the veteran folk siger.
A number of cabinet members including - Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, agriculture minister Md Abdur Razzaque, health minister Zahid Maleque, liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam, state minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, state minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossain and state minister for youth and sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel also conveyed their deepest sympathy to the bereaved family members and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul in separate condolence messages.