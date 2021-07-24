Folk singer Fakir Alamgir dies of Covid-19

He is survived by his wife and three sons.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of folk legend Fakir Alamgir.

In a condolence message shortly after news broke of the singer’s death, she said that the role of Fakir Alamgir will always be remembered for his contribution in the musical arena of the country, especially his role in popularising Gono Sangeet.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.