Conference on International Mother Language Day ended Monday

A four-day long virtual conference on the International Mother Language Day ended on Monday.

The conference began on 19 February.

On the occasion of International Mother Language day, Mukto Asor and Chhayanaut (Kolkata) organised this event sponsored by Bangladesh History Olympiad National Committee and Shono 71 publication.

“Along with the state language, we got the country, Bangladesh. But Bangla has not been introduced yet at all levels. I demand the use of Bangla in every sphere of life," said Pratibha Mutsuddi, Ekushey Padak winner.

She said this while speaking as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony on Monday.