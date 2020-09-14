Consider downward revision of power generation plan, CPD to govt

Focus on renewable energy



Moazzam said the government should move for renewable energy projects, especially solar power as the cost of it is coming down fast and it has already been proven to be least costly with its growing efficiency level.



"Now solar power's efficiency level is found to be 47 per cent in laboratory test. In future the efficiency will further increase," he said.



The CPD director said the government has taken a number of solar projects, but only few of them were implemented while 1,552MW power is planned to generate from renewable energy by 2041.



He said Bangladesh as a chairman of Climate Vulnerable Forum made a commitment to generate 100 per cent electricity from renewable energy by 2050.



The government's current policy-priority does not support any idea that such commitment will be achievable.



"For renewable energy, there must be priority policy-support from the government which is now absent," he said.



He said there is Sustainable and Renewable Energy Authority (Sreda) responsible for renewable energy promotion.



"But Sreda is structurally very weak and it has to be strengthened giving it more authority to get success in renewable energy," he said adding that the land scarcity is a big impediment in Bangladesh for solar energy.



"After 20 years, this will not remain as an issue as the same solar panel will produce triple electricity by increasing its capacity," he said.

