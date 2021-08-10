‘Continuation of internal conflicts will have a spillover effect in the region’

Former foreign secretary Shahidul Haque has said although India, Iran and Pakistan are in the race for influence in Afghanistan, China has the most important role to play to fill the void left by the withdrawal of NATO and US forces.

He also said the National Afghan government has shown its interest to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and it will be interesting to see how it turns out as both India and Pakistan are SCO members.

“To bring peace and security in Afghanistan, the governance of Afghanistan should be carried out by the people of this country without any interference of outsiders,” said Haque, now a professorial fellow of SIPG (South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance) at NSU, while addressing a webinar.