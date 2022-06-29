Controlling inflation top priority in budget: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said her government has attached the topmost priority on controlling the inflation rate in the budget against the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war and disruption of supply chain.

Taking part in the discussion on the national budget for 2022-23 fiscal in the 18th session of the 11th national parliament, she also asked all to show austerity and make savings to protect themselves.

“The budget was formulated giving importance on containing price inflation because of the increasing trend of import based price inflation due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and disruption of the global supply chain,” she said.