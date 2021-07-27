'Controversial activities overshadow good work'

Harassment of common people to get government services is nothing new. There are discussions in the government about the involvement of government officials and employees at different levels in irregularities and corruption. The field level administrative officials have recently come under fire for allegations of irregularities and corruption in the construction of houses under the “Asrayan” project. Several MPs from the opposition party raised questions about the corruption of the government officials and employees during the budget session at the parliament.

Political affiliation among the government officials have increased a lot too. Public administration experts say many government officials are more concerned about maintaining their political contacts to hold their posts and for other benefits and is obstructing the administrative discipline.