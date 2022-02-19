Controversy over unauthorised ‘library’ on DU campus

Just across the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) on Dhaka University (DU) campus, an unauthorised makeshift library has recently sprung up raising controversies, reports UNB.

The library was set up there at the initiative of Tanvir Hasan Saikat, a former member of Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) and deputy social service secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League. However, he did not have the required permission from the university authority to set up the ‘open library’.

Just a few days ago, the DU authorities evicted a number of tea stalls from the same area on grounds of keeping the place clean and get rid of unwanted gathering.