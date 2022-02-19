Controversy over unauthorised ‘library’ on DU campus

Saikat, however, defended his move saying he has done it as social service, which is a part of his organisational responsibilities.
"Doing social service is my organisational responsibility,” he told the news agency. “I think it will help us develop our reading habit and thinking power."
"This is not only a library. I will arrange debates and poem recitation programmes here. This is the little starting of my big dream. I did not mind in setting up the book corner without taking any permission from the university authorities," he added.
DU vice-chancellor (VC) prof Akhtaruzzaman has welcomed Saikat’s initiative launched on 13 February.
"Tanbir Hasan Saikat has taken a great initiative. His move may make the place really productive. I personally appreciate his work,” said the VC.
However, DU proctor prof AKM Golam Rabbani has a slightly different view in this regard.
He said, "Establishing libraries is not a bad idea but this place does not demand any library because we have Public library, central library and science library in the neighbourhood.”
“On the other hand this place is not suitable for reading either", prof Rabbani said adding that only a few days ago the authorities cleared the gate of Suhrawardy Udyan by evicting the temporary stalls to make the surrounding peaceful.
“The University does not allow such establishment on the campus area and the library of Saikat does not have the approval of DU authority", he added.
Explaining his move Saikat said he cleaned the place which was being used by floating shops. “I’ve set up chairs and tables where people can sit and read books for free,” he said.
When asked what kind of response and cooperation he expects from the initiative, he said, "I started the initiative with my own funds. For all intents and purposes, I don't need any money."
The makeshift establishment, called 'Jhapi', contains more than 80 books in the book shelf placed in three categories - Bangladesh, Bangabandhu and independence; Bengali literature and foreign literature.
"If anyone wants to donate books, he will be welcomed", Tanbir said.
Salman Siddiki, president of Student Front DU unit, said, “At first sight it may look like a good initiative. But if you observe this more closely, you will see that it is a plan of destroying an old culture. There were tea stalls, where students used to have various types of political talks and cultural discussions together. Students from different organisations used to throng there.”
"As Tanbir Hasan is an activist of Chhatra league, students of other organisations may not feel encouraged to go there,” he said adding that “This is a plan of grabbing the place and they did it with the cooperation of university administration.”