BRAC hosts roundtable discussion on disaster preparedness

The speakers at a roundtable recommended promoting early warning systems and disseminating forecasts to all individuals at the local level to confront disasters.

The roundtable discussion titled "Fighting in Disaster Preparedness, Building a Smart Sonar Bangla ", was held today, Monday, at the BRAC Centre conference room, Mohakhali in the capital.

On the observance of National Disaster Preparedness Day 2024, the BRAC Disaster Risk Management Programme (DRMP) organised the roundtable discussion on the overall progress, challenges, and future actions of Bangladesh in disaster preparedness.