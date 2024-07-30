TIB urges law enforcement agencies not to harass people

In order to justify human rights violations such as large-scale killings, detentions, and unjust actions carried out by law enforcement agencies, as well as to suppress the movement, the government, ruling party, state-run institutions, and the Detective Branch (DB) have employed false narratives that are self-destructive, anti-people, and cruel theatrics which people have no reason to trust, the Transparency International Bangladesh(TIB) has said.

"Although the arrest drive in different areas was to ensure accountability of only those responsible for the violence, media reports inform that students, professionals, and common people are being arrested arbitrarily. Even incidents like arrests of juveniles of 13 to 17 years of age, along with the general people who were not involved in the violence, have taken place. These are clear violations of the citizens' rights enshrined in the Constitution. At the same time, there are allegations of inhumane torture after abductions or arrest, ignoring the clear direction of the High Court, which is a blatant violation of human rights," said TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman.

"Reminding the law enforcement agencies of their constitutional and professional duties, we want to call upon them to come out of the path of such violations and harassment of people if there is even a minimum respect for their identity as the protectors of the law, not violators."

