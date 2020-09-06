Council recommends cancelling 31 freedom fighters’ certificates

Less than three months after the publication of the new list of freedom fighters amid coronavirus outbreak, Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) has recommended the cancellation of the gazettes and certificates of 31 freedom fighters, including Mirza Ismat of Bancharampur upazila in Brahmanbaria.

The council also recommended not to provide 17 freedom fighters (FFs) the allowance allotted for war-maimed FFs, because they were not wounded during the war. However, they still managed to get that added allowance the last four months.

The director general of Jamuka investigated into the cases after receiving various allegations of providing false information and forgery. After that, in the 68th meeting of Jamuka, it was recommended to cancel the names of 31 people from the Muktijoddha Gazette.