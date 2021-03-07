Country's image comes first, CJ warns accused

Chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has said the country’s image comes first.

"Write, but do not do anything which does not behove an educated person," said the CJ while hearing the state’s appeal against the bail of an accused detained under the Digital Security Act.

The chief justice on Sunday made the comment at the lawyer of an accused held under Digital Security Act.

A three-member Appellate Division bench led by the chief justice heard the appeal.

A case was filed in Sylhet against some Golam Sarwar for sneering the prime minister and other important persons through Facebook posts.

According to the case filed in March last year, the accused also allegedly posted and shared negative things and distorted images of various persons.

The High Court last October granted anticipatory bail to Sarwar in the case. The camber court on 18 October stayed the High Court order following the appeal from the state.