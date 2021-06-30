Countrywide vaccination with Sinopharm starts Thursday

Line director (MNCH) of the Directorate General of Health Services Shamsul Haque said this in a regular health bulletin on Wednesday.
Vaccination will be conducted at 40 centres simultaneously except eight centres in Dhaka. Students of medical colleges, nursing institutions, IHT, MATS and public universities and police members will get the vaccine on priority.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has already sent a list to the health directorate. It will be added to the vaccine database and then students will get the vaccine through registration.
Those who didn’t receive vaccine after getting registered earlier will now be notified through SMS and receive the vaccine. Besides, new registration will open.
Migrant workers can take Sinopharm jabs at any centres. However, the health directorate will add the list of migrants in its database through Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET). After that, migrants can register and get vaccinated.
Pfizer shots are being administered at various centres in Dhaka, including Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College, Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, Mugda Medical College and Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital and Kurmitola General Hospital.
Outgoing migrants who listed by Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) will also be inoculated with Pfizer vaccine mandatorily.
However, people who registered in these centres and didn’t get inoculated previously will receive Pfizer vaccine now.