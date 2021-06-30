Countrywide vaccination with Sinopharm starts Thursday

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has already sent a list to the health directorate. It will be added to the vaccine database and then students will get the vaccine through registration.

Those who didn’t receive vaccine after getting registered earlier will now be notified through SMS and receive the vaccine. Besides, new registration will open.

Migrant workers can take Sinopharm jabs at any centres. However, the health directorate will add the list of migrants in its database through Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET). After that, migrants can register and get vaccinated.