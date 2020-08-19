Court orders DB to investigate lawsuit against Zafrullah Chowdhury

According to the case statement, on 9 August, Zafrullah Chowdhury spoke offensively at a rally in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka with the intention of hurting Hindu religion. Later, the plaintiff came across the matter through various television channels and newspapers. The Mahabharata is regarded as one of the philosophical foundations of Hinduism.

Biplob Dey said, derogatory comments about the Mahabharata and Ramayana has hurt countless followers of Hinduism.

He told Prothom Alo that the case was filed on the charge of hurting the feelings of the people of a religious group.