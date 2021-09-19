Court rejects journalist Rozina's plea for passport, press card to be returned

While carrying out her professional duties on 17 May, Rozina Islam was detained at the health ministry for about six hours, where she was harassed and mistreated. She was then handed over to the Shahbagh police station at 8:30 in the night. At 11:45pm a case was filed against her at the Shahbagh police station. After a week of being arrested in this case, she was released on bail on 23 May.

Sources in the court said that the investigation report of this case was scheduled to be submitted on 15 September. Journalist Rozina Islam appeared in the court that day and also submitted an appeal for her passport, press accreditation card and two mobile phones to be returned. After the hearing, the court asked investigating officer, detective branch inspector Mohammad Morshed Hossain Khan, to appear in court on Sunday (today). The investigating officer turned up accordingly.