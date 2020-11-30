'30m vaccine doses to be given free of cost'

The government will initially provide 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to the citizens of the country selecting the recipients following the protocol of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The government will procure 30 million doses of Oxford-AtraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII), reports UNB.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Monday revealed the government decision at a press briefing after the cabinet meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting, joining it virtually from her official residence Gonobhaban.