Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 1272 new cases, 30 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 782,129 as 1,272 more cases were reported, after testing 16,855 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 30 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,211, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 7.55 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.64 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 1,115 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 724,209.