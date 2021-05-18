Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 1272 new cases, 30 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 782,129 as 1,272 more cases were reported, after testing 16,855 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 30 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,211, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 7.55 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.64 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,115 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 724,209.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 92.59 per cent while the rate of death is 1.56 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 14 were male and 16 female. Of the total deaths so far, 8,834 were male (72.34 per cent) and 3,377 female (27.66 per cent).
Among the 30 patients died in the last 24 hours, 28 breathed their last at different hospitals while two at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 15 were in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi, one in Rangpur, two in Mymensingh and two in Sylhet division. Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 7,056 were in Dhaka, 2,255 in Chattogram, 642 in Rajshahi, 734 in Khulna, 369 in Barisal, 429 in Sylhet, 445 in Rangpur, and 251 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 17,675 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 57,34,918.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.