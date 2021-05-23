Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 1354 new cases, 28 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 789,080 as 1,354 more cases were reported, after testing 15,205 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 28 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,376, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 8.90 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.56 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 899 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 730,697.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 92.60 per cent while the rate of death is 1.57 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 20 were male and eight female. Of the total deaths so far, 8,948 were male (72.30 per cent) and 3,428 female (27.70 per cent).
Among the 28 patients died in the last 24 hours, 27 breathed their last at different hospitals while one at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 10 were in Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, three in Barishal, two in Rangpur, one in Mymensingh and five in Sylhet division. Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 7,113 were in Dhaka, 2,334 in Chattogram, 653 in Rajshahi, 752 in Khulna, 374 in Barisal, 444 in Sylhet, 451 in Rangpur, and 255 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 15,182 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 58,20,612.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.