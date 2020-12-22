COVID-19: Now Biman suspends flights to Oman for a week

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has cancelled all of its flights to Oman, for one week, from Tuesday following a travel ban issued by the country, reports news agency UNB.
Oman recently imposed a travel ban on international flights to implement its ongoing COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Passengers of suspended flights will get seats on a priority basis after the resumption of services, said Tahera Khandaker, deputy general manager (public relations) of Biman.
Earlier, on Monday, Biman suspended all its flights to Saudi Arabia for one week as the Saudi government imposed a ban on all international flights over the spread of a new variant of COVID-19.
“All flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended for one week as the Saudi Arabia government imposed a restriction,” Tahera Khandaker said.
Also, Bangladesh has decided to suspend the flight operation of airlines that will carry passengers without COVID-19 negative certificates as part of its initiative to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman told the news agency that they had asked all airlines to refrain from carrying COVID-19 patients. “But six patients were found boarding Biman flight from Saudi Arabia.”
On 16 June, flight operations on international routes from Bangladesh resumed after over two months of suspension.
On 1 June, Civil Aviation authority permitted operation of all domestic flights maintaining social distancing and following health guidelines.