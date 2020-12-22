COVID-19: Now Biman suspends flights to Oman for a week

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has cancelled all of its flights to Oman, for one week, from Tuesday following a travel ban issued by the country, reports news agency UNB.

Oman recently imposed a travel ban on international flights to implement its ongoing COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Passengers of suspended flights will get seats on a priority basis after the resumption of services, said Tahera Khandaker, deputy general manager (public relations) of Biman.

Earlier, on Monday, Biman suspended all its flights to Saudi Arabia for one week as the Saudi government imposed a ban on all international flights over the spread of a new variant of COVID-19.