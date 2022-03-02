Covid-19: Over 14.67m receives first dose of vaccines in 3-day campaign

A total of 1,46,77,544 people received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines during the nationwide three-day campaign as the authorities dubbed the campaign as one of the largest drives in the world, reports BSS.

“The target of vaccination during the three-day campaign has been exceeded as 1,46,77,544 people received the first dose of vaccines... Bangladesh has set a target of administering one crore (10 million) doses of vaccines because the country launched one-day drive and subsequently it (campaign) turned into a three-day drive,” director general of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told BSS on Tuesday evening.

As many as 1,11,74,725 people were immunised with the first dose of coronavirus vaccine on 26 February (the first day of campaign), 19,33,775 vaccinated on 27 February (second day of campaign) while 15,69,44 people received first dose of Covid-19 jabs on the concluding day of the drive (28 February), he added.

“With concerted efforts of all, particularly physicians, medical technologists and health workers, we have achieved unprecedented feat of administering this large number of people. This means Bangladesh has advanced one step forward in expansion of vaccination coverage across the country,” Alam added.