'Covid-19: People gripped by fear'

The coronavirus situation is worsening again as newly infected patients, infection rate and casualty are on the rise resulting in fear among the people anew.

In 24 hours, some 18,695 samples were tested and of them, 1,773 people found to be positive for coronavirus. The infection rate is about 10 per cent which was never so high in the last three months. Not only the infection rate but also the number of deaths jumped suddenly. On Monday, people came to know about the deaths of 26 people from coronavirus, which is the highest in the last two and a half-month.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sent this new information to the media on Monday afternoon. Immediately after the news of infection was published in the media, people from all walks of life started talking about it. Whether the government will impose lockdown, whether the educational institutions will open or not, these questions were the main issues of the discussion.

After a meeting of the health ministry on Monday health minister Zahid Maleque told the reporters, the education ministry will make the final decision on reopening educational institutions. If needed, mobile courts will be conducted to ensure that the people are wearing masks.