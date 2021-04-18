Covid-19: Shortage of vaccines, interruption in planning

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) does not have enough vaccines to administer the second dose of the vaccines to those who have taken the first dose.

Nobody can say when the next consignment will arrive. In this situation, the plans regarding the national vaccination drive are not being implemented properly.

The vaccination drive for the first and second dose of coronavirus is going on simultaneously in the country. As many as 221,616 people took the coronavirus jab on Saturday. Among them, some 12,157 people took the first dose and 221,616 people took the second dose.

Meanwhile, the stock of coronavirus vaccines has been decreasing rapidly. Till yesterday, the stock of coronavirus vaccines in the country was 3,449,191doses.