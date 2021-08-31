Covid- 19: Still not the time to feel relief

There is both hope and apprehension among the people about the coronavirus pandemic. There is some relief among the people due to the reduction in the Covid detection rate and casualties in recent times. On the other hand, there is also fear among many that the situation might change with the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus.

Almost all the restrictions imposed to curb the transmission of the coronavirus have been lifted. The markets throng with crowds and the roads are jammed with vehicles. Almost all offices have returned to normal. Communication with neighbouring India is also to be resumed. Almost everything has reopened except educational institutions. It is still uncertain as to when educational institutions will be reopened.