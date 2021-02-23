COVID-19 vaccine: Second dose to begin on 7 April

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is set to begin on 7 April as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on 7 February.

“As per WHO (World Health Organization) guideline, the second dose of

COVID-19 vaccine has to be administered after eight weeks of the first dose,” he told a meeting at his ministry in Dhaka, an official release said.

Secretary of the health service division Md Abdul Mannan, secretary of

health education division Md Ali Noor, director general of Directorate

General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and heads of different relevant organizations of the health ministry, among others, were present at the meeting.