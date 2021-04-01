Covid cases increase, ICU crisis acute

The number of new patients has been rising for some days. The graph is very high in Barishal region. In each of the six districts in Barishal, the number of new patients has become more than double within a week. But there are only 12 ICU beds in the entire division. Six people have died last week in this division.

Jhalakathi General Hospital’s RMO Jafar Ali Dewan told Prothom Alo that they do not have any ICU facility in the hospital. The critical patients are being transferred to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College.

In many cases, high flow nasal cannulas are more important for the patients than the ICUs. The hospitals need to have enough high flow nasal cannulas. At least four of the 31 high risk districts for coronavirus do not have any high flow nasal cannula. In most of the districts the number of high flow nasal cannulas varies from one to five. There are 715 high flow nasal cannulas in the country, according to the DGHS.

Health minister Zahid Maleque held a meeting this week with the representatives of private medical colleges and hospitals regarding increasing the beds and facilities in the hospitals. He said further 2,000 high flow nasal cannulas have been sent to the hospitals in different districts including Dhaka.

Mentioning that there is no more space in the hospitals to accommodate the coronavirus patients, the health minister said that if the number of the patients continues to rise, there is no benefit in increasing beds. If 5,000 new patients are detected daily and they come to hospital, it will not be possible to accommodate them even if we convert the whole country into hospitals. He also advised to seek treatment in the nearby districts.