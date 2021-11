The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the DGHS, rose to 1,572,948 as 213 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am decreased to 1.03 per cent from yesterday’s 1.32 per cent.

The health directorate said a total of 223 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,536,967.