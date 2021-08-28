Covid vaccine: Only 4pc of people received both doses

The health directorate has been able to administer only a little over four per cent of the total population with two doses of vaccine so far although the government wants to vaccinate 80 per cent of the people in the country.

It would take more than 10 years to vaccinate 76 per cent of the population at this rate.

The National Deployment and Vaccination Plan (NDVP) in December last finalised the details how 80 per cent of the people will be vaccinated.