Covid vaccine: Shortage of second dose creates concern

Uncertainty is growing among more than 1.5 million people who took the first dose of the vaccine. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) cannot say for sure when these people would get the second dose. A section of these people expressed their discontent over the issue at various vaccine centres in Chattogram on Sunday.

According to the DGHS, a total of 5.81 million (58 lakh 19 thousand 900) people have been vaccinated with the first dose of coronavirus vaccine till Sunday. Of them, some 3.49 million people have got the second dose. Some 2.32 million people are still waiting for the second dose. However, the DGHS has a little over 800,000 doses of vaccine.

There are contradictory statements about how many of the people vaccinated with the first dose would not get the second dose at the moment. On 5 May, the DGHS said in their news bulletin that second dose of coronavirus vaccine for some 1.44 million people had become uncertain.