Making Bangla UN’s official language involves huge money: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said that Bangladesh would renew its efforts for making Bangla one of the official languages of the United Nations when the global body will go through a greater reform.

Despite having love, respect and aspirations for Bangla to become one of UN’s official languages, he said, there is huge involvement of funds in the process, and it needs to think whether spending such a huge amount of money every year will be logical at this moment, reports news agency UNB.