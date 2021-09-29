CPJ demands legal proceedings against journalist Rozina Islam be dropped

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has written letters to two ministers of Bangladesh demanding dropping “legal proceedings against Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam”. The letter also requested the authorities to “order the immediate return of items that were confiscated from her, including two cell phones, her passport, and her government-issued identity card” so that she could return to her professional work.

CPJ, a New York-based independent non-governmental organisation that champions press freedom around the world, made the request in letter to law minister Anisul Huq and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.