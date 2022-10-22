No national plan for dengue control

The government doesn’t have a national strategy or plan in dengue control. The health ministry is stressing on the treatment of dengue.

Health minister Zahid Maleque said, it is not the health division’s job to control Aedes mosquito, the carrier of dengue.

Public health experts say the situation at hand is the result of Bangladesh failing to learn from past experiences.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), this year dengue patients have been found in every district except ten.

Entomologists say that dengue-carrying Aedes mosquitos can be found in every city of the country. However, no mosquito control activities can be noticed on the city and upazilas level across the country