Dengue at dangerous peak: Is mosquito control impossible?

Dengue outbreaks usually occur in Bangladesh from April to September. There is no sign of abating in dengue infections even in the end of October which is very worrying. Rather, the number of dengue patients has been increasing for several days.

At least 106 people died of dengue so far this year, which is the second highest in the country's history. Following the worsening situation, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has decided to open special dengue units in the government hospitals of Dhaka, Cox's Bazar, Jashore and Pabna districts.

Muhammad Anwar Hossain, secretary of the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also admitted, "No bed is available in Dhaka Medical, Suhrawardy and specialised hospitals. But we cannot send patients back. We are arranging treatment at any cost.”