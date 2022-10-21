Dengue at dangerous peak: Is mosquito control impossible?

It was decided to open a separate dengue unit in government hospitals in the most affected areas at the Aedes mosquito-borne dengue prevention, control and information exchange meeting at the DGHS on 17 September. The officials of the health directorate also said to provide sufficient fluids for the treatment of dengue patients, and to make the use of mosquito nets mandatory in every ward if necessary.
Dengue is not a disease that cannot be prevented. The health directorate has been working to ensure treatment for the infected patients. But why we could not prevent the breeding of Aedes mosquito, the carrier of dengue disease?
We could easily prevent dengue If the places where Aedes mosquitoes breed in Dhaka or other cities can be kept clean or by removing stagnant water. The health secretary said, "If the people are not aware, we will not be able to do anything even if we conduct the campaign."
We also feel there is a lack of public awareness in this regard. But those who is responsible to make them aware or those who are supposed to supervise, what have they done? Not only at houses, water accumulates in rooftops and flower pots on many government offices.
Water and garbage accumulate in the sites of various development projects of the government where Aedes is spread. Again, the spread of dengue is increasing because infected people are not kept in mosquito nets. A study conducted by International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) found that 25 per cent of dengue patients under treatment are not using mosquito nets.
We have to be aware first to make others aware. City corporations or municipalities take some measures in a scattered and isolated manner which bring some temporary results. Then the infection returns to its previous state again.
Even there are doubts about the effectiveness of the mosquito repellent sprayed by the city corporation. Many years ago when Habibullah Bahar was the Health Minister of East Pakistan, he exterminated the mosquito breeding in Dhaka, which is still proverbial.
Technology was not that advanced at that time. Still, Habibullah Bahar freed the city from mosquito. Today, despite the advanced technology and prevention method, why is the city corporation not able to repel mosquito breeding? This is because those tasked with mosquito control or dengue prevention lack both the will and skill.
It is more important to eliminate the source of dengue than to treat dengue. If the concerned authorities can do that, they will not have to worry about the patients in the hospital, and the city corporation will not have to face such a challenge.