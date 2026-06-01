Pallabi child rape and murder: Accused Sohel Rana and wife appear in court

Sohel Rana, the prime suspect in the case involving the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in the capital's Pallabi area, along with his wife Swapna have been produced in court from prison.

They were brought to the court premises in a prison van at approximately 7:45 am today, Monday. Sohel Rana is currently being held in the lock-up of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, while his wife, Swapna, has been placed in the female lock-up.