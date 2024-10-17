BNP files review petition seeking reinstatement of caretaker govt

Zainul Abedin, also a BNP leader, said the fifth parliamentary election was held in 1991 in a free, fair and impartial manner through a neutral government formed through national consensus.

BNP formed the government in that parliament. When the BNP was in power, the demand to include the caretaker government in the constitution became a national demand.

BNP included the caretaker government system in the constitution through 13th amendment showing respect to people’s wishes. Later, caretaker governments conducted three successive general elections in 1996, 2001 and 2008 and democracy became institutionalized.

Zainul Abedin said, “Awami League formed a government with two-thirds majority in 2009. The Supreme Court on 10 June 2011 scrapped the 13th amendment to the constitution through a summary judgment. The government took initiative to amend the constitution based on the judgment. The full verdict was published later in September 2012."

"However, the then government hastily amended the constitution and annulled the caretaker government system. For that, the summary judgment was changed in the full verdict, which is nothing but a judicial fraud,” he added.

A total of ten grounds have been cited in the 41-page review petition, he added.